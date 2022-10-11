TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System returns to $240, more Prime Day deals from $13

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a selection of networking equipment from a variety of brands with offerings starting from $13. Leading the way here is TP-Link’s latest Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $239.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $300, this $60 price drop has only happened once before and matches the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz band and this Tri-Band system takes full advantage. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and head below for other notable deals.

More networking deals:

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

