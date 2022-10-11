Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, more up to 50% off: Whitestrips, electric toothbrush lows from $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2022Oral-B
50% off From $30

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Crest, Oral-B, and Philips Sonicare oral care deals. Including electric toothbrushes for the whole family across a broad range of prices (smart models, some for the kids, and more) and Crest Whitestrips to brighten that smile, now’s a notable chance to upgrade your personal care setup with some major price drops. Discounts start from $30 with free shipping across the board, including some of the lowest totals we have tracked, and you’ll find all of our top picks waiting down below the fold. 

Crest, Oral-B, and Philips fall Prime Day deals:

All of the Fall Prime Day deals are now going live with even more expected across the next 48 hours (October 11 and 12, 2022) and everything will be neatly organized in our dedicated deal hub right here. You’ll want to keep a close eye on the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for the next 2 days to ensure you land the gear you want most at a major discount as the deals be flying across every product category all day and night. 

Philips OneSonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

  • Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing. Battery life up to 30 days
  • Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile
  • Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations
  • 2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications
  • Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months
  • The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2022 Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $90 on Logitech’s G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechan...
Rare Prime Day deal brings NordicTrack’s Alexa Ad...
Anker’s new GaNPrime chargers fall to new lows: P...
Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS sees first disco...
Petcube treat-tossing, laser toy Alexa pet cams now up ...
TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System returns ...
Alexa and Google Assistant Kasa smart home gear from $1...
New all-time lows arrive on Apple’s latest iPad A...
Load more...
Show More Comments