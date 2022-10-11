Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, more up to 50% off: Whitestrips, electric toothbrush lows from $30

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Crest, Oral-B, and Philips Sonicare oral care deals. Including electric toothbrushes for the whole family across a broad range of prices (smart models, some for the kids, and more) and Crest Whitestrips to brighten that smile, now’s a notable chance to upgrade your personal care setup with some major price drops. Discounts start from $30 with free shipping across the board, including some of the lowest totals we have tracked, and you’ll find all of our top picks waiting down below the fold.

Crest, Oral-B, and Philips fall Prime Day deals:

All of the Fall Prime Day deals are now going live with even more expected across the next 48 hours (October 11 and 12, 2022) and everything will be neatly organized in our dedicated deal hub right here. You’ll want to keep a close eye on the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for the next 2 days to ensure you land the gear you want most at a major discount as the deals be flying across every product category all day and night.

Philips OneSonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing. Battery life up to 30 days

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months

The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case

