Petcube treat-tossing, laser toy Alexa pet cams now up to $70 off for fall Prime Day from $40

The Prime Early Access Sale is not just for you, but also for your furry friends and the Petcube deals are now ready to go. Delivering up to $70 in savings, its entire current-generation lineup is now at some of the lowest totals we have tracked yet. From the base model pet cam, right through to the flagship Petcube Bites 2 with treat tossing, 2-way audio, 160-degree “full-room” view, sound and motion alerts, night vision, and Alexa support, now’s as a good a time as any to scoop one up. You’ll even find the Play 2 model with a built-in laser toy your kitty will love. Starting from $40 shipped, you’ll find all of the specifics waiting down below.

Petcube Prime Early Access deals:

Petcube allows animal lovers to see and talk to their pets using 1080 HD live streaming, a smooth two-way audio and crystal-clear night vision up to 30 feet away. Whether you just want to monitor your pet or want to give them treats while you’re away, all Petcube systems can be flawlessly controlled with the Petcube mobile app.

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi features:

With Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet camera, watch your pet with 1080p full HD video, 160° ultra-wide angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. Quick 2-minute setup – Petcube Bites 2 is the only pet camera to support 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7.1.2 and higher are required. Toss treats short, medium, or long distance or schedule automatic treat dispensing via the free Petcube app. Supports a wide range of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats. 1. 5 lbs treat capacity.

