New Prime Day lows on Instant Pot from $59.50: Multi-cookers, Dutch ovens, coffee makers, more

Justin Kahn -
44% off $59.50+
Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is now offering up to 44% off a range of Instant Pot kitchen gear. With prices starting from $59.50 shipped, you’ll find rock solid price drops on its multi-cookers, sous vide machines, coffee brewers, dedicated air fryers, and much more to upgrade your cooking arsenal for the holidays. We are now tracking new all-time low pricing on its single-serve K-Cup brewer as well as rare price drops on its Electric Round Dutch Oven and the Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Head below for a closer look. 

Fall Prime Day Instant Pot deals:

Amazon’s newly created Prime Early Access Sale is the first of its kind, bringing the summer Prime Day festivities in to the fall with major price drops on just about everything you might have your eye one. We here at 9to5Toys are working around the clock for the next 48-hours to showcase all of the most notable price drops going live as part of the new Fall Prime Day event

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven features:

  • ELECTRIC DUTCH OVEN: Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop.
  • 5-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift!
  • PRECISION COOKING: Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.
  • VERSATILE ELEGANCE: Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.
  • TENDER RESULTS: Matching lid has self-braising grid on underside to keep food evenly moist.

