Save $168 on SimpliSafe’s 10-Piece Home Security System at new low of $252, more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of SimpliSafe Wireless Home Security Systems starting from $120. Leading the way here is the 10-piece kit with an outdoor camera for $251.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $420, this 40% discount, or $168 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with four entry sensors, two motion detectors, keypad, an indoor camera, an outdoor camera, and base station, you can secure your home on a budget. Using Alexa, Assistant, or your Apple Watch, you can control whether this system is armed or not. Battery backups paired with a dual Wi-Fi and cellular connection ensure consistent monitoring no matter the situation. Keep reading below for more SimpliSafe deals.

SimpliSafe Home Security System features:

Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required.

Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range – no extender needed.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring and cloud recording with police, fire and medical dispatch starting at 60c/day – No contracts

Backups for your backups. 24 hour battery and dual Wi-Fi & cellular connections to keep your home secure and protected from the unexpected.

