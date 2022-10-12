Amazon’s New Balance Prime Day Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling shoes and apparel

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% off. Score deals starting at just $15 and receive free delivery across the board. A standout from this sale is the 997H V1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $52. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90 and you can find them in thirteen color options. This is a new Amazon all-time low and a great option for fall everyday wear. These shoes pair nice with joggers, chino pants, jeans, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will also want to check out Nike’s Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.
Our top picks for men include:
- 410 V7 Trail Running Shoe $40 (Orig. $65)
- 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer $52 (Orig. $75)
- 517 V2 Cross Trainer Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- 237 V1 Classic Sneakers $52 (Orig. $80)
- 997H V1 Sneakers $52 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 520 V7 Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Classic Running Shoe $40 (Orig. $70)
- Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker $56 (Orig. $80)
- FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- 840 V4 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
