Amazon’s New Balance Prime Day Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling shoes and apparel

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% off. Score deals starting at just $15 and receive free delivery across the board. A standout from this sale is the 997H V1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $52. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90 and you can find them in thirteen color options. This is a new Amazon all-time low and a great option for fall everyday wear. These shoes pair nice with joggers, chino pants, jeans, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will also want to check out Nike’s Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links