Amazon’s New Balance Prime Day Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling shoes and apparel

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $15

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% off. Score deals starting at just $15 and receive free delivery across the board. A standout from this sale is the 997H V1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $52. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90 and you can find them in thirteen color options. This is a new Amazon all-time low and a great option for fall everyday wear. These shoes pair nice with joggers, chino pants, jeans, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will also want to check out Nike’s Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save 26% on Dremel’s 4000 High Performance Rotary...
9to5Toys Daily: October 12, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $15...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Muse ...
Smartphone Accessories: Official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe ...
Score a $50 Amazon gift card with 1-yr. Microsoft 365 F...
Belkin’s 15W Kickstand MagSafe Charger hits $35 f...
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Event takes up to 40% off clogs,...
Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8,...
Load more...
Show More Comments