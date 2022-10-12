Amazon offers outerwear from Cole Haan and Tommy Hilfiger at up to 50% off from $27

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off outerwear from Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and more. Pricing starts at $27 and receive free shipping across the board. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Tommy Hilfiger Packable Down Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $80. This is also the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This jacket is a fantastic option for the fall season and you can choose from several color options. The packable design is great for traveling and the exterior is water-resistant. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

