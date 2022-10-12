Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Picture Frame falls to new low of $112, more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offerings a selection of Digital Pictures Frames with deals starting from $80. Leading the way here is the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Picture Frame for $111.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $160, this 30% discount, or $48 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The HD IPS panel display allows for wide viewing angles without colors being skewed. Nixplay has created this digital picture frame for families to share photos with each other and niX-FamilyCircles allows you to create photo playlists that can be shared. Alexa can even be used to show off playlists at any time. The touchscreen on the frame allows you to favorite pictures as well. A built-in sensor will detect if you’re currently in the room so it doesn’t waste power when no one is around to enjoy the photos. The Nixplay app gives you access to all the photos the frame currently has and even get prints of the pictures. Keep reading for more deals.

More digital picture frame deals:

Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Picture Frame features:

Engineered to deliver the widest possible viewing angle, whilst still maintaining crisp and vibrant color reproduction of your photos and videos.

When activated, our frame’s proprietary A.I. automatically positions people in a photo nearer the centre of the frame for the best viewing experience.

Allows you to invite family and friends to contribute their photos/videos to a shared playlist (which you control) to be displayed on a frame.

Adjustable stand allows for multiple viewing angles. The frames can also be wall mounted by removing the back cover. If you position your frame in portrait or in landscape, the content will auto adjust to suit your placement.

