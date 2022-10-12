GE’s CYNC Smart Outdoor LED Color Changing Floodlights fall to new low of $20, more from $10

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is now offering a selection of GE CYNC smart home products with deals starting from $10. Leading the way here is the GE CYNC Smart LED Outdoor Floodlight 2-pack for $19.80 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $33, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Connecting directly to Wi-Fi without the need for a hub, these smart lights can be controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The GE CYNC app allows for quick and easy setup of GE’s smart home devices while also providing out-of-home control. This means you can turn the lights on or off while you’re away. These specific light bulbs provide 1,300 lumens of brightness and can be changed to shine millions of different colors. Keep reading for more GE CYNC deals.

More GE CYNC deals:

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

GE CYNC Smart LED Floodlight Bulb features:

Voice control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant – Directly connect to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control of your lights

Range of white tones to highlight your home – Adjust your white light to any color between warm, amber light tones (2000K) and cool, bluish tones (7000K), to create the perfect light for your home’s architecture and design

Out-of-home control: Get lighting control away from home through the Cync app – no hub or bridge needed

Simple set up – Works right out of the box using the Cync app—no additional hardware needed

