Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off select gear with deals from $3: Jackets, boots, more

The Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off select gear with deals starting at just $3. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can score deals on boots, jackets, fleece, and more. A standout from this sale is the Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket that’s currently marked down to $218 and originally sold for $290. This jacket is available in four color options and is a fantastic option for cold weather. It features a 450-fill power down, 100g of synthetic insulation, and a thermal-reflective lining for ultimate heat retention. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tipton Insulated Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket $218 (Orig. $290)
- Snow Glide Interchange Jacket $188 (Orig. $250)
- Steens Mountain Full Zip Fleece Hoodie $40 (Orig. $65)
- Gunnison II Omni-Heat Boot $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CSC Sherpa Jacket $79 (Orig. $105)
- Slope Edge Mid Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- Apres Arson Winter Long Down Jacket $225 (Orig. $300)
- Benton Springs Full Zip Hoodie $50 (Orig. $75)
- Karis Gale Long Jacket $79 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!