Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off select gear with deals from $3: Jackets, boots, more

Ali Smith -
Columbia
25% off from $3

The Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off select gear with deals starting at just $3. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can score deals on boots, jackets, fleece, and more. A standout from this sale is the Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket that’s currently marked down to $218 and originally sold for $290. This jacket is available in four color options and is a fantastic option for cold weather. It features a 450-fill power down, 100g of synthetic insulation, and a thermal-reflective lining for ultimate heat retention. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

