Oral-B’s new updated iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush hits all-time low at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the brand new Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this band new model just launched last month and is now seeing its very first price drop, subsequently landing at a new Amazon all-time low. This one is “clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush” while delivering three cleaning modes (Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive) for “personalized brushing.” The usual pressure sensor and 2-minute timer is in place alongside Oral-B’s latest design, a pair of replacement brush heads, travel case, travel refill holder, and the charging stand. More details below.

Don’t need the latest and greatest? Scope out the more affordable Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush. This model doesn’t include any of the bells and whistles, but it will still get the job done with the most import features, including the built-in 2-minute timer and included charging stand, for $25 Prime shipped. The up to 14 days of battery life can come in handy when you’re away from the charger as well.

Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush features:

The iO is Oral-B’s best technology: Clinically Proven 400% More Plaque Removal Along Gumline versus a regular manual toothbrush. A Round head and gentle micro-vibrations, the Magnetic interaction delivers smooth, harmonious motion through a Synchronized cleaning action (micro-vibrations synced with oscillations). A Built-in-2-Minute Timer ensures an even easier experience, helping you get an optimal clean on all your teeth. The Oral-B’s quadrant timer breaks the two minutes up into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth; we keep the time, so you don’t have to.

