Saucony’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles with deals from $40

Saucony takes up to 50% off best-selling styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $120 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Cohesion 14 Running Shoes that are marked down to $40, which is $25 off the original rate. These shoes are cushioned, flexible, lightweight, and great for long or short runs. This style is available in six color options and features a secure fit that lasts for miles. Be sure to score additional deals by heading below and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
