Govee’s latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller sees first price drop to $54

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its latest RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller for $53.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 40% price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen for these new lights. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology and a smart controller so you can have physical control over the lighting. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls. The smart controller features a dial and buttons for adjusting the brightness, colors, music mode, and whether they’re on or off. Unlike some of Govee’s other backlighting kits, this one does not include a camera for color matching what is on your display, though it can react to sounds. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $12 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking a deal on the TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack the second-best price to date of $40. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars react with the sounds from your games or videos. Not only can they sync with audio from your speakers, but they pick up the sounds from your headphones. Immerse yourself in every moment while you game.

