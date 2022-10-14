Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off backpacks, handbags, wallets, more

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide including handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 20% off all earrings with code TAKEYOURPICK at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Perry Small Backpack that’s very on-trend for the fall season. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $329. This backpack can fit all of your small essentials, while keep you hands free. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options as well. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire sale here.

