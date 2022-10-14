SanDisk 256GB Dual USB-C Flash Drive back to $25 Amazon low, plus more from $6

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C Flash Drive for $24.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in multiple colroways at the discounted rate and now up to 42% off the MSRP, it regularly fetches closer to $28 and is now within cents of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon as well as the best we can find. This is a 2-in-1 flash drive with USB-A and USB-C connectors for a wide range of support on MacBooks, Android devices, tablets, and much more. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 delivers up to 150MB/s transfer speeds and is among some of the most popular options in its class on Amazon. Head below for more flash drive deals.

Amazon is also now offering the SanDisk 256GBUltra Dual USB Drive OTG for $28.83 shipped. Regularly up to $36 as of late and currently $33 directly from Western Digital, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring slide-out USB-A and micro USB connectors, this is a great way to move files between OTG Android devices, legacy tech, and just about any other micro USB gear.

And here are some hangover Prime Day flash drive deals:

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive features:

The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers(2) | (2) Mobile device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support. See the official SanDisk website for a list of compatible devices.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone(2)

Automatically back up photos with SanDisk Memory Zone app(3) | (3) Download and installation of SanDisk Memory Zone app required.

