Add a 1080P monitor to your setup anywhere from $80 to $130 with today’s HP Gold Box

Seth Weintraub -
AmazonHPdisplays
Today only From $80
HP Monitor

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers two 2022 HP 1080P Displays at lowest ever prices. Shipping is free across the board.

At a markdown to $79.99, the 21.5″ HP P22va G4 display lists at $150 has been fetching $120 since its launch in August. It features easy on the eyes Anti-Glare Coating with Low Blue Light Mode, VESA mount and HDMI/VGA ports. Step up to the 27″ ultra slim/bezel 1080P model for $129.99 which represents a $70 savings off of list price with the same features as above.

HP 27 inch 1080P Monitor features:

  • Enjoy a big screen experience with this stylish HP display. Advanced IPS technology provides up to 178° ultra-wide viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color. This ultraslim, nearly borderless design with FHD comes at a great value and gives you the connections you need to easily hook up your laptop or desktop.
  • This Full HD display gives you IPS technology and ultra-wide viewing angles that combine to give you an amazing view up to 178°. Seeing is definitely believing.
  • Enjoy more desk space than you thought possible with this ultraslim HP display. The attractive, micro-edge design adds stylish beauty to any environment.
  • Get the picture quality you’re looking for without the need for additional dongles. Conveniently connect your devices with VGA and HDMI ports and enjoy a crisp, clear picture in Full HD.
  • Display size: 27 inches

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HP

displays

About the Author

Seth Weintraub

Save $200 on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro config ...
Save 33% on HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightw...
Rare deal knocks Nintendo’s OLED Switch console d...
Anker’s Quest 2 Charging Dock falls $25 to its lo...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, Googl...
AMD’s 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5700X falls to new...
Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Blu...
Wyze Plug with Assistant/Alexa integration falls to new...
Load more...
Show More Comments