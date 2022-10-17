Dick’s Sporting Goods Buy More, Save Event takes up to $20 off Nike, adidas, more

Dicks Sporting Goods Buy More, Save More Event takes $15 off orders of $75 and $20 off totals exceeding $100. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off select styles. Find deals on Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, HOKA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $129. This sweater is a great layering piece for fall and it’s available in several color options. It pairs nicely with an array of bottoms and can be dressed up or down easily. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links