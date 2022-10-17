Dick’s Sporting Goods Buy More, Save Event takes up to $20 off Nike, adidas, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off $20 off

Dicks Sporting Goods Buy More, Save More Event takes $15 off orders of $75 and $20 off totals exceeding $100. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off select styles. Find deals on Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, HOKA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $129. This sweater is a great layering piece for fall and it’s available in several color options. It pairs nicely with an array of bottoms and can be dressed up or down easily. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Cuisinart’s regularly $60 stainless steel 4-slice...
Macy’s Lowest Prices Event takes 40-60% off Cole ...
OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe pass...
Clean up your desk with this dual 32-inch monitor arm a...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Inva...
Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonder...
Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8 with an affordable lea...
WD 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport portable SSD hits one of i...
Load more...
Show More Comments