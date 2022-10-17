WD 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport portable SSD hits one of its best price yet at $108 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $135+ $108
WD 1TB My Passport External Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive for $107.99 shipped. This one fetches a going rate of $155 at Best Buy where it is on sale from $110, but it regularly goes for $135 directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. Joining password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, the My Passport portable SSD features up to 1,050MB/s file transfers as well as USB-C and USB-A connectivity options (USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatible) for your MacBook and legacy gear alike. WD also implemented shock and vibration resistance alongside the 6.5-foot drop protection. More details below. 

Today’s WD 1TB My Passport is now among the more affordable options in its class, but you can land the Samsung T7 1TB variant for $100 shipped right now via Amazon. Now matching the Amazon all-time low, this model delivers the same speeds as the featured WD option but is a slightly older solution than the My Passport detailed above. 

And even more portable solution comes by way of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. Housed in a premium exterior, this is the brand’s latest miniature SSD that clocks in nearly as fast as all of the models mentioned above with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity in an even more compact form-factor. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review right here

WD 1TB My Passport SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Inva...
Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonder...
Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8 with an affordable lea...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Buy More, Save Event takes ...
EGO’s Power+ 56V electric leaf blower and chainsa...
Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD drops ba...
Ninja’s latest NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Make...
Save on Arlo smart cameras, video doorbells, and more f...
Load more...
Show More Comments