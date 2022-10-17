WD 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport portable SSD hits one of its best price yet at $108 shipped

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive for $107.99 shipped. This one fetches a going rate of $155 at Best Buy where it is on sale from $110, but it regularly goes for $135 directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. Joining password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, the My Passport portable SSD features up to 1,050MB/s file transfers as well as USB-C and USB-A connectivity options (USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatible) for your MacBook and legacy gear alike. WD also implemented shock and vibration resistance alongside the 6.5-foot drop protection. More details below.

Today’s WD 1TB My Passport is now among the more affordable options in its class, but you can land the Samsung T7 1TB variant for $100 shipped right now via Amazon. Now matching the Amazon all-time low, this model delivers the same speeds as the featured WD option but is a slightly older solution than the My Passport detailed above.

And even more portable solution comes by way of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. Housed in a premium exterior, this is the brand’s latest miniature SSD that clocks in nearly as fast as all of the models mentioned above with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity in an even more compact form-factor. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

