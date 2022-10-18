adidas Fall Flash Sale takes up to 65% off sitewide + 30% off full-price styles

adidas is currently offering up to 65% off with 30% off full price and sale styles using code OCTOBER at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Kick up your fall workouts with the UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $93 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are great for running, training, hiking, and much more. You can choose from several color options and features a cushioned insole for added comfort. It’s also flexible, lightweight, and highly breathable as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

