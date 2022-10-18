adidas Fall Flash Sale takes up to 65% off sitewide + 30% off full-price styles

adidas is currently offering up to 65% off with 30% off full price and sale styles using code OCTOBER at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Kick up your fall workouts with the UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $93 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are great for running, training, hiking, and much more. You can choose from several color options and features a cushioned insole for added comfort. It’s also flexible, lightweight, and highly breathable as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes $93 (Orig. $190)
- Supernova Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $100)
- Swift Run Cloud Running Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- NMD_R1 Sneakers $84 (Orig. $150)
- Racer TR21 Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Runfalcon 2.0 Shoes $29 (Orig. $60)
- Duramo 10 Running Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- UltraBoost Slip-On DNA Shoes $53 (Orig. $190)
- Ultra 4DFWD Running Shoes $123 (Orig. $220)
- Edge Lux Training Shoes $32 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!