Eddie Bauer takes up to $50 off your purchase + extra 40% off all clearance from $5

Eddie Bauer’s Layer Up for Fall Sale takes $20 off orders of $100, $30 off totals exceeding $125, and $50 off purchases of $150+. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items with code LEAVES40 at checkout. Adventure Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Gear up for colder weather with the Windfoil Thermal Jacket that’s currently marked down to $91 and originally sold for $159. This jacket is available in three color options and has a water-resistant finish to keep you dry in snow or rain. It’s also lightweight and infused with a stretch fabric, making it nice for sports. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

