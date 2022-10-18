Eddie Bauer takes up to $50 off your purchase + extra 40% off all clearance from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
$50 off from $5

Eddie Bauer’s Layer Up for Fall Sale takes $20 off orders of $100, $30 off totals exceeding $125, and $50 off purchases of $150+. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items with code LEAVES40 at checkout. Adventure Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Gear up for colder weather with the Windfoil Thermal Jacket that’s currently marked down to $91 and originally sold for $159. This jacket is available in three color options and has a water-resistant finish to keep you dry in snow or rain. It’s also lightweight and infused with a stretch fabric, making it nice for sports. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
LEGO officially reveals new 4,000-piece UCS-style Hulkb...
Sony officially unveils DualSense Edge release date, pr...
Epson’s wireless AIO color printer upgrades the o...
UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro GaN II charging stat...
Save $80 on COSORI smart app-controlled indoor air frye...
Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPad stand ...
Expand your smart home with Govee’s color dimmabl...
Massive up to 69% price drops hit Apple’s officia...
Load more...
Show More Comments