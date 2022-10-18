Eddie Bauer takes up to $50 off your purchase + extra 40% off all clearance from $5

Eddie Bauer’s Layer Up for Fall Sale takes $20 off orders of $100, $30 off totals exceeding $125, and $50 off purchases of $150+. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items with code LEAVES40 at checkout. Adventure Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Gear up for colder weather with the Windfoil Thermal Jacket that’s currently marked down to $91 and originally sold for $159. This jacket is available in three color options and has a water-resistant finish to keep you dry in snow or rain. It’s also lightweight and infused with a stretch fabric, making it nice for sports. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket $121 (Orig. $229)
- Powder Search 2.0 3-In-1 Down Jacket $251 (Orig. $359)
- Windfoil Thermal Jacket $91 (Orig. $159)
- Cloud Cap Stretch 2.0 Rain Jacket $84 (Orig. $149)
- High Route Grid Fleece 1/2-Zip Hoodie $74 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka $159 (Orig. $299)
- Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot $105 (Orig. $180)
- Downlight 2.0 Hooded Jacket $159 (Orig. $279)
- Williamette Parka $124 (Orig. $249)
- Campfire Bonding Flannel Jacket $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
