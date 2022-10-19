Ray-Ban takes up to 50% off select styles + 50% off prescription lens

Ray-Ban is currently offering up to 50% off select styles and 50% off prescription lenses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the State Side Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $163. These sunglasses are gender neutral and feature a high-bridge that’s very on-trend for this season. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a leather case that helps keep the sunglasses protected. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Bargain Bin Sale that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more.

