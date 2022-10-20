Hunter Flash Sale takes 20% off select rain boots, coats, backpacks, more

Hunter is currently offering 20% off select styles with code RAIN20 at checkout. Plus, save up to 60% off sale styles including boots, jackets, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Original Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $91 and originally sold at $140. These boots are a great option for the fall season and they’re completely waterproof. You can choose from six color options and the elastic sides make it easy to pull on or off. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Hunter customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

