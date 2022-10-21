Rockport Friends and Family Sale takes 30-50% off best-selling styles

Ali Smith -
FashionRockport
50% off from $30

The Rockport Friends and Family Sale is offering 30-50% off select styles with code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mitchell Moc Chukka Boots for men. This style is currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. These boots are available in three color options and feature a waterproof design, which is great for fall outings. It also has a rigid outsole that promotes traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Better yet, they’re very lightweight and would make a great gift idea. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
