Rockport Friends and Family Sale takes 30-50% off best-selling styles

The Rockport Friends and Family Sale is offering 30-50% off select styles with code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mitchell Moc Chukka Boots for men. This style is currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. These boots are available in three color options and feature a waterproof design, which is great for fall outings. It also has a rigid outsole that promotes traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Better yet, they’re very lightweight and would make a great gift idea. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mitchell Moc Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- Mitchell Oxford Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Mitchell Chelsea Boots $91 (Orig. $130)
- Weather Ready Moc Boots $102 (Orig. $145)
- Bedford Penny Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vicky Booties $105 (Orig. $150)
- Susana Woven Chain Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Geovana Booties$105 (Orig. $150)
- Dania Booties $105 (Orig. $150)
- truFlex $50 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!