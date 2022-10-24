Allen Edmonds takes up to 40% off dress boots, loafers, oxfords, more

Allen Edmonds takes up to 40% off sitewide during its Rediscover America Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day delivery on orders of $400 or more. Look polished throughout the fall season with the Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots. The craftsmanship of these boots are gorgeous and will easily elevate a pair of denim or chino pants. They’re currently marked down to $285 and originally sold for $475. You can choose from three color options as well as 13 different width sizing too. Better yet, it has a custom cork insole that will mold to the unique shape of your foot. With over 350 reviews from Allen Edmonds customers, it’s rated 4/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Allen Edmonds and stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks include:
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford $265 (Orig. $395)
- Courtside Sneakers $193 (Orig. $275)
- Chandler Chukka Boots $338 (Orig. $450)
- Park Avenue Oxford Sneakers $221 (Orig. $295)
- Denali Chelsea Boots $356 (Orig. $475)
- Super Sport Driver Shoes $207 (Orig. $295)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots $285 (Orig. $475)
- Verona II Italian Loafers $281 (Orig. $375)
- …and even more deals…
