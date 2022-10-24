Allen Edmonds takes up to 40% off dress boots, loafers, oxfords, more

Allen Edmonds takes up to 40% off sitewide during its Rediscover America Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day delivery on orders of $400 or more. Look polished throughout the fall season with the Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots. The craftsmanship of these boots are gorgeous and will easily elevate a pair of denim or chino pants. They’re currently marked down to $285 and originally sold for $475. You can choose from three color options as well as 13 different width sizing too. Better yet, it has a custom cork insole that will mold to the unique shape of your foot. With over 350 reviews from Allen Edmonds customers, it’s rated 4/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Allen Edmonds and stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

