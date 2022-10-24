Nike Members Event takes extra 20% off top-sellers: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + 20% off

The Nike Members Event is live and offering an extra 20% off with promo code MDAYS20 at checkout (Not a Nike Members account holder? Sign-up for free here). Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can find deals on top-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneakers that are very on-trend for the fall season and currently marked down to $104. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $130 and you can choose from an array of color options. This style can be worn with jeans, joggers, leggings, dresses, and much more. With over 300 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with Samsung ...
V-MODA’s M-200 ANC headphones with magnetic cushi...
Twelve South’s travel-ready 20W PlugBug Slim char...
Google Halloween sale goes live with 50% off Nest Hub 2...
Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 Po...
Beats Studio Buds fall to new low of $90 (Save $40) alo...
Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro hi...
Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $89 in time...
Load more...
Show More Comments