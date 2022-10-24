Nike Members Event takes extra 20% off top-sellers: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Members Event is live and offering an extra 20% off with promo code MDAYS20 at checkout (Not a Nike Members account holder? Sign-up for free here). Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can find deals on top-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneakers that are very on-trend for the fall season and currently marked down to $104. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $130 and you can choose from an array of color options. This style can be worn with jeans, joggers, leggings, dresses, and much more. With over 300 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

