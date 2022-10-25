DSW takes 30% off adidas, New Balance, Vans, ASICS, more from $20

DSW is currently offering 30% off athletic brands adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Reebok, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 25% off clearance items with code CLEAROUT at checkout. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Shoes that are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $75. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and great for fall training. It’s available in an all grey coloring option, which is highly versatile to dress up or down. With over 340 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Run ’70s Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $65)
- Vans Ward Lo Sneakers $45 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Shoes $52 (Orig. $75)
- 520 v7 Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance 515 v3 Sneakers $52 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers $119 (Orig. $170)
- ASICS GEL-Excite 9 Running Shoes $52 (Orig. $75)
- New Balance 237 Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- Reebok Club C Double Sneakers $59 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
