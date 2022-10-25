DSW takes 30% off adidas, New Balance, Vans, ASICS, more from $20

Ali Smith -
FashionDSW
30% off from $20

DSW is currently offering 30% off athletic brands adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Reebok, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 25% off clearance items with code CLEAROUT at checkout. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Shoes that are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $75. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and great for fall training. It’s available in an all grey coloring option, which is highly versatile to dress up or down. With over 340 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

DSW

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Apple preps you for Halloween movie night with recent s...
Bella’s 8-qt. Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer now o...
Lululemon cuts up to 50% off new markdowns: Best-sellin...
Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch packs 20-day battery l...
Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers,...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Little Misfortune...
The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is exactly...
Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI $35, Mar...
Load more...
Show More Comments