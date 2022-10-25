JBL’s Bar 5.1-Ch. Soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers return to low price of $480

For a limited time, Woot is offering the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar Surround System for $479.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $600, like it does from JBL directly, this Woot deal is the lowest option we’ve seen out there. Amazon has recently dropped this system to $500. When you combine the soundbar with the wireless subwoofer and surround speakers, you will get a wireless 5.1-channel surround setup that is compatible with Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS with a total system power of 510W. The two detachable wireless surround speakers have up to 10 hours of battery life with the 10-inch subwoofer adding punchy bass. The soundbar itself has three HDMI inputs with a single HDMI output with ARC so you can have all your devices connected through the bar. Bluetooth is also supported here with JBL SoundShift allowing you to instantly switch between TV and phone audio sources. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the JBL option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is also down from the 510W of the JBL system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on Sony’s latest HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar at its new all-time low price of $498. Arriving with a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, the all-new HT-A3000 soundbar uses three front speakers and a dual subwoofer to provide clear dialogue while also having that punchy bass.

JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

The JBL bar 5. 1 transforms from a soundboard into a true wireless 5. 1 home theater system for an epic Movie and music–listening experience

Enjoy rich and thrilling bass from a 10″ (250mm) wireless subwoofer with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires

Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to ultra HD

With Dolby digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible

