Lululemon cuts up to 50% off new markdowns: Best-selling leggings, jackets, more

Lululemon is offering new markdowns up to 50% off including jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, best-selling leggings and more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the women’s Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants that are available in several color options and priced at $89. It’s regularly priced at $118 and the flared leg is highly flattering on long or short legs. The material is buttery soft and features stretch-infused material, which is great for yoga, cycling, running, and more. With over 2,000 positive reviews, these pants are rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!