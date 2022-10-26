Amazon is offering up to 50% off L’Oreal, Maybeline, Garnier, Essie, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Garnier and L’Oreal Paris Skincare, Maybelline and NYX Professional Makeup, as well as hair care products. With deals starting at just $5, this is a perfect time to grab stocking stuffers for the holidays. One of our top picks from this sale is the L’Oreal Everypure Moisture Free Shampoo and Conditioner that’s marked down to $13.49. To compare, this shampoo and conditioner combination is regularly priced at $18 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This is a great option for colored hair because it provides moisture with no weigh down. Plus, it’s sulfate and paraben free and has a scent that features notes of jasmine and juniper berry. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top beauty picks include:
- L’Oreal EverPure Moisture Free Shampoo and Conditioner $13 (Orig. $18)
- L’Oreal Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion $7 (Orig. $16)
- NYX Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss – Pack Of 3 $9 (Orig. $15)
- Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner $5 (Orig. $8)
- essie Nail Polish in Burgandy Red $8 (Orig. $10)
- SexyHair Big Spray & Stay Intense Hold Hairspray $33 (Orig. $37)
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water 2-Pack $12 (Orig. $14)
- L’Oreal Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion $14 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
L’Oreal EverPure Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner features:
- L’Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner for colored hair provides moisture with no weigh down
- EverPure premium quality hair care system with sulfate free moisturizing shampoo and conditioner is formulated for color treated hair, dry hair
- Sulfate free shampoo and conditioner, paraben free, free of harsh salts, free of harsh surfactants, gluten free, dye free and vegan formula
- Moisture system of hydrating shampoo and conditioner infused with Rosemary Botanicals, deeply replenishes dry hair and color treated hair with moisture, lush-touch softness and luminous shine
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!