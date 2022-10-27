Prime Day pricing returns on Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max today at $35 (36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering its Prime members the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa voice remote for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is $20 or 36% off the going rate, matching the fall Prime Day price, and the lowest total we can find. Joining the refreshed Alexa voice remote loaded with quick access controls to your favorite streaming services (Amazon Prime, Disney+, HULU, and Netflix), this model also doubles down on some modern tech you won’t find on the base model Fire TV Stick 4K (this one costs $50 right now anyway). You’ll find everything from TV passthrough control and Dolby Vision/Atmos support to Wi-Fi 6 for “smoother 4K streaming across multiple” devices that employ the modern connection standard. You can even do things like “view the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture [or] ask Alexa to check the weather and dim the lights.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Today’s Gold Box offer for Prime members is even less than the standard non-4K model, but you could land the Fire TV Stick Lite at $30. It’s hard to recommend for $5 in savings, but it will deliver a similar feature set for less, albeit without the higher-end specs, 4K support, or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

But if you’re set on sticking within Apple’s ecosystem, we are still tracking new all-time low pricing on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K model. While not the latest tvOS setup, you’re still scoring Wi-Fi 6, the A12 Bionic chip, 4K HDR resolutions, and Dolby Vision action at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Apple’s home entertainment streaming rig in a long while. All of the details you need are right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Alexa Voice Remote – Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.

