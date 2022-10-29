BLUETTI’s Halloween sale takes up to $700 off portable power stations, solar panels, more

BLUETTI makes some of our favorite portable power stations here at 9to5Toys, and now ahead of Halloween, the company is launching some frighteningly good deals. Marking down its popular portable solar generators, these are notable solutions for just having some extra power on-hand or even outfitting the camping and tailgating setups with the juice to power appliances, lights, and of course your smartphone.

BLUETTI Halloween sale goes live on portable power stations

Kicking off the festivities for Halloween, BLUETTI is taking as much as $700 off a collection of its popular off-grid electric gear. Including portable power stations, solar panels, and bundles that include everything you need, all of the savings are in the name of getting your power needs figured out whether it’s for peace of mind at home or bringing along to power the adventure.

A great place to start in the sale is the BLUETTI EB3A. This is one of the brand’s most affordable power stations, which is now even more affordable thanks to some of the spooky savings. Normally selling for $299, you can currently drop the price down to $239 in order to score the 268Wh LiFePO4 battery and all of its charging tech. Much like you’ll find from all of the brand’s other releases, EB3A sports a rugged design that’s suited for hanging around outside with you camping or outside the stadium for tailgates.

This model in particular comes decked out with a more compact build that makes it easier to transport, but isn’t quite as feature-packed as some of the portable power stations we’ll get to next. Though that’s not to say that the BLUETTI EB3A isn’t a capable battery backup in its own right. There are a total of nine different ways to top off a device or appliance, with a pair of full AC outlets being joined by a 100W USB-C port and dual USB-A slots, among others. Not to mention, there’s a 15W wireless charging pad on the top for those quick refuels.

BLUETTI AC200MAX provides even more power

If that isn’t quite enough juice for your specific needs, BLUETTI also steps up to one of its more powerful offerings that is getting in on the savings. The AC200MAX is an even more versatile than the entry-level EB3A above, and arrives with an internal 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack that is complemented by a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. On top of its larger battery, BLUETTI also delivers a more capable roster of charging outputs that are headlined by four full AC outlets. From there, you’ll also find a 100W USB-C output as well as four USB-A slots and more. And then rounding out the package, you’ll find a pair of 15W Qi pads on top and some port covers to help keep the entire package safe.

As far as refuelling the power station goes, you can also bundle it with up to 900W of solar power input and even 500W AC input at the same time to completely replenish its battery in around two hours. Right now, the base power station itself is down to $1,799, delivering one of the best prices of the year and the lowest of the year along the way. That’s $100 off at least, which increases depending on if you bundle the offering with some other gear.

Speaking of bundles, those who are looking to combo some of the BLUETTI releases together can save even more. As part of the BLUETTI Halloween sale, there are some packages that outfit you with not just some of its most capable power stations, but also solar panels for completely off-grid setups and expansion battery packs to power gear for even longer. Shop everything included in the event right here.

All of the aforementioned discounts are currently live, and will be sticking around past Halloween. You’ll have until November 5 to lock in any of the portable power station deals from BLUETTI, giving you plenty of time to secure a new camping or tailgating setup.

