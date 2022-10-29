Mongoose Dolomite fat tire bike, great for winter or as a donor for an e-bike kit: $169

Amazon offers the Mongoose Dolomite Mens Fat Tire Mountain Bike with 26-Inch wheels, 4-Inch wide knobby tires, 7-speed Shimano gears and heavy duty steel frame for $169.18. That’s a whopping 67% off the list price of $520. This bike has been over $400 since the pandemic began and this is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for a name brand fat tire ebike.

This bike is 50lbs steel frame with disc brakes so it is heavy but great for big riders.

Over at Electrek we made a great electric snowbike out of this bike for another $400. Some options are here.

Mongoose Dolomite Features:

Conquer any off-road trail with ease with this steel-framed mountain bike with supersized all-terrain knobby 26-inch wheels that fit riders 64 to 72 inches tall

The threadless headset is adjustable for riders of different heights; For added speed and performance, the strong, lightweight alloy rims keep the weight down

Ride comfortably with beach cruiser pedals and ensure safety with front and rear disc brakes

Rear derailleur with seven speeds makes hills easier to climb, while twist shifters make it smooth and easy to change gears while riding

This bike ships ready to be assembled. Sized for adult riders 5′ 6″ to 6′ tall, and has a limited lifetime warranty

