Mongoose Dolomite fat tire bike, great for winter or as a donor for an e-bike kit: $169

Amazon offers the Mongoose Dolomite Mens Fat Tire Mountain Bike with 26-Inch wheels, 4-Inch wide knobby tires, 7-speed Shimano gears and heavy duty steel frame for $169.18. That’s a whopping 67% off the list price of $520. This bike has been over $400 since the pandemic began and this is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for a name brand fat tire ebike.
This bike is 50lbs steel frame with disc brakes so it is heavy but great for big riders.
Over at Electrek we made a great electric snowbike out of this bike for another $400. Some options are here.
Mongoose Dolomite Features:
- Conquer any off-road trail with ease with this steel-framed mountain bike with supersized all-terrain knobby 26-inch wheels that fit riders 64 to 72 inches tall
- The threadless headset is adjustable for riders of different heights; For added speed and performance, the strong, lightweight alloy rims keep the weight down
- Ride comfortably with beach cruiser pedals and ensure safety with front and rear disc brakes
- Rear derailleur with seven speeds makes hills easier to climb, while twist shifters make it smooth and easy to change gears while riding
- This bike ships ready to be assembled. Sized for adult riders 5′ 6″ to 6′ tall, and has a limited lifetime warranty
