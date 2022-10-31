Banana Republic Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionBanana Republic Factory
60% off + 20% off

Banana Republic Factory offers up to 60% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, flannel shirts, sweaters, jackets, and more. Banana Republic Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Brushed Waffle Sweater Top for men. It’s currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. This sweater is a great option for holiday parties and it can be layered as well under vests or jackets. You can choose from five versatile color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic Factory

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Sony’s 2022 PS5-enhanced 4K AirPlay 2 Google TVs ...
Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station on ...
HyperX’s Pulsefire Core budget-focused RGB gaming...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Eyes of Ara, Scan...
Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios work with new M2 iPa...
ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor fall...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword from...
Chromecast with Google TV (HD) sees first discount to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments