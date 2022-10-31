Banana Republic Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Banana Republic Factory offers up to 60% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, flannel shirts, sweaters, jackets, and more. Banana Republic Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Brushed Waffle Sweater Top for men. It’s currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. This sweater is a great option for holiday parties and it can be layered as well under vests or jackets. You can choose from five versatile color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

