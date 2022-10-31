Sperry’s Halloween Sale takes $31 off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more

Sperry is having a Halloween Flash Sale that’s offering $31 off select styles of boots, sneakers, boat shoes, and more. Just use promo code TRICKORTREAT at checkout. As always, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Striper Storm Sneaker Boots that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $100. These waterproof boots are great for fall outings and you can choose from three color options. It has a rubber outsole that features a wave-design that promotes traction and they can be easily dressed up or down with jeans, joggers, or chino pants. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!