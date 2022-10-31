Sperry’s Halloween Sale takes $31 off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more

Sperry is having a Halloween Flash Sale that’s offering $31 off select styles of boots, sneakers, boat shoes, and more. Just use promo code TRICKORTREAT at checkout. As always, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Striper Storm Sneaker Boots that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $100. These waterproof boots are great for fall outings and you can choose from three color options. It has a rubber outsole that features a wave-design that promotes traction and they can be easily dressed up or down with jeans, joggers, or chino pants. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gold Cup Authentic Rivingston Boat Shoe $139 (Orig. $170)
- Captain’s Moc Chambray Slip On $29 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II Twill CVO Sneaker $34 (Orig. $65)
- Striper Storm Sneaker Boot $69 (Orig. $100)
- Bahama II Hemp Sneakers $34 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Pop Outsole Duck Boot $79 (Orig. $110)
- Crest Vibe Textile Stripe Sneaker $34 (Orig. $65)
- Crest Twin Gore Leather Wave Perforated Sneaker $44 (Orig. $75)
- Saltwater Tall Nylon Duck Boot $119 (Orig. $150)
- Saltwater Sparkle Duck Boot $89 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
