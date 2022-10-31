Sperry’s Halloween Sale takes $31 off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
$31 off + free shipping

Sperry is having a Halloween Flash Sale that’s offering $31 off select styles of boots, sneakers, boat shoes, and more. Just use promo code TRICKORTREAT at checkout. As always, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Striper Storm Sneaker Boots that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $100. These waterproof boots are great for fall outings and you can choose from three color options. It has a rubber outsole that features a wave-design that promotes traction and they can be easily dressed up or down with jeans, joggers, or chino pants. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + ...
Sony’s 2022 PS5-enhanced 4K AirPlay 2 Google TVs ...
Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station on ...
HyperX’s Pulsefire Core budget-focused RGB gaming...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Eyes of Ara, Scan...
Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios work with new M2 iPa...
ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor fall...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword from...
Load more...
Show More Comments