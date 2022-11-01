Nordstrom’s Fall Event takes up to 60% off sweaters, jackets, boots, more from $15

Nordstrom’s Fall Sale offers up to 60% off sweaters, jackets, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on UGG, adidas, Nike, New Balance, Cole Haan, The North Face, Free People, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the UGG Hyde Slide Slippers that are currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. These slippers have a plush, faux fur interior that is great for keeping you warm in cool weather and they’re cushioned for additional comfort. The suede outer is also durable and the outsole is rubber to create traction. Plus, you can choose from two color options and they would make a fantastic holiday gift idea as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!