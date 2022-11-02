Crocs drops holiday deals up to 50% off with over 250 styles: Clogs, sneakers, boots, more

For a limited time only, Crocs takes up to 50% off over 250 styles during its holiday deals event. Inside this sale you can save on clogs, sneakers, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers for men that are marked down to $52 and originally sold for $65. This is a great option for fall outings because it’s made from a knit fabric that helps to provide flexibility and breathability. It also has a rubber outsole for added traction and durability. They can be worn with athletic or casual wear and you can choose from several color options as well. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!