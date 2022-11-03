Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer’s Veterans Day Sale offers 40% off sitewide. No code needed. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code PUMPKIN50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure you’re prepared for the cold weather ahead with the men’s Powder Search 2.0 3-in-1 Down Jacket that’s marked down to $215 and originally sold for $359. This jacket is available in four color options and features a waterproof design that’s great for outdoor sports, including ski-specific features such as an adjustable, detachable helmet-compatible hood and powder skirt. With over 250 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, this jacket is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

