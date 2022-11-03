Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer’s Veterans Day Sale offers 40% off sitewide. No code needed. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code PUMPKIN50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure you’re prepared for the cold weather ahead with the men’s Powder Search 2.0 3-in-1 Down Jacket that’s marked down to $215 and originally sold for $359. This jacket is available in four color options and features a waterproof design that’s great for outdoor sports, including ski-specific features such as an adjustable, detachable helmet-compatible hood and powder skirt. With over 250 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, this jacket is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Powder Search 2.0 3-In-1 Down Jacket $215 (Orig. $359)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Jacket $172 (Orig. $229)
- Quest Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Wild River Thermal Henley $30 (Orig. $50)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings $59 (Orig. $99)
- Sun Valley Down Duffle Coat $197 (Orig. $329)
- Quest Plush Full-Zip Hoodie $48 (Orig. $80)
- Lynden Fleece Parka $95 (Orig. $159)
- Easy River Tunic $65 (Orig. $109)
- …and even more deals…
