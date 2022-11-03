Ninja’s 11-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low ahead of holiday feasts at $115 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker for $115.19 shipped. Regularly $200 , it more typically sells in the $180 range and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. When it comes to the brand name options, there really aren’t very many options that deliver this kind of feature set for less. You’re looking at an 11-in-1 model with built-in air frying alongside the ability to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, roast, broil, and more alongside special dehydrate and sous vide modes, among other things. It comes with everything you need including the 6.5-quart non-stick cooking pot, the 4.6-quart air frying crisper tray, a nesting broil rack, and more. Head below for additional details.

Your best bet for landing something similar for less would be along the lines of this Amazon renewed listing for the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 5-quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer at $80 shipped. This one comes from the official Woot store there and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are tracking a new all-time low on its latest Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 dual basket air fryer. Now $80 off the going rate at Amazon, this is the best price we have tracked since release and a notable option for dual basket air frying over the holidays and beyond. Get a closer look at this deal right here and be sure to head on over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen cooking deals ahead of upcoming feasts.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker features:

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Combines the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one nonstick pot to quickly lock in juices and swap lids for a golden, crispy finish.

COOK FOR LARGE GROUPS: The nonstick 6.5-quart cooking pot fits up to a 5-lb. chicken or a 6-lb. roast for creating meals for large groups.

LARGE AIR FRYING CAPACITY: Use the 4.6-quart Cook & Crisp Plate to Make up to 3 lbs. of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

NESTING BROIL RACK: The stainless-steel nesting broil rack provides the ability to steam, broil, add an additional layer of capacity to your cooking, and stores easily inside the pot.

11-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Utilize 11 programmable cooking functions to Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Sauté, Bake/Roast, Broil, Dehydrate, Sous Vide & Keep Warm.

