Amazon offers Ray-Ban and Persol sunglasses 20% off from $62 shipped

Ali Smith -
20% off from $62

This weekend only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering 20% off select Ray-Ban and Persol sunglasses. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses that feature a sporty frame that’s gender neutral. This frame is a touch larger than the classic style and they’re currently marked down to $142 shipped. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $178 and today’s rate is the second lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This style can be worn throughout any season and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses are sported with a leather case with a felt lining to help prevent scratches as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses feature:

  • Lenses are prescription ready
  • This is an iconic plastic shape frame that has a masculine feel and a touch of sophistication.
  • Gradient lenses are characterized by a smooth transition from a solid color to a transparent shade of the same color.
  • Plastic frame
  • Crystal lens
  • Non-Polarized

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
