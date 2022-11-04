Amazon offers Ray-Ban and Persol sunglasses 20% off from $62 shipped

This weekend only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering 20% off select Ray-Ban and Persol sunglasses. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses that feature a sporty frame that’s gender neutral. This frame is a touch larger than the classic style and they’re currently marked down to $142 shipped. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $178 and today’s rate is the second lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This style can be worn throughout any season and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses are sported with a leather case with a felt lining to help prevent scratches as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses feature:

Lenses are prescription ready

This is an iconic plastic shape frame that has a masculine feel and a touch of sophistication.

Gradient lenses are characterized by a smooth transition from a solid color to a transparent shade of the same color.

Plastic frame

Crystal lens

Non-Polarized

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!