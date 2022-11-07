GAP Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
40% off + 15% off

The GAP Friends and Family Event take 40% off sitewide with code FRIEND at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) also receive an extra 15% off your purchase with code FAMILY. Plus, members receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and you can choose from several wash options as well. It has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your fall boots as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Walmart early Black Friday 4K TV deals now live: TCL 55...
Walmart’s early doorbuster pricing on Keurig̵...
Walmart’s Deals for Days sale goes live with earl...
Save $800 on Optoma’s UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Home T...
Slide 1TB on your keychain with SanDisk’s all-met...
Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging ca...
Govee 2,000-lumen smart Wi-Fi LED lamp falls to new low...
HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Keyboa...
Load more...
Show More Comments