Govee 2,000-lumen smart Wi-Fi LED lamp falls to new low at 44% off, now $39 at Amazon

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 24W 2,000-lumen Smart Wi-Fi LED Lamp for $38.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, this 44% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This lamp features a 2,000-lumen output and offers tunable white light output, ranging from 2200K to 6500K. With the ability to change the color temperature, this lamp can easily be tuned to match whatever your home’s current lighting outputs. You’ll also find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, which delivers Alexa and Assistant integration on top of using the app for scheduling and using timers. On top of that, it only uses 24W of power to output its 2,000-lumens of brightness, which is a fraction of the typical 200W that incandescent bulbs would use to match it. Keep reading for more.

Now, if you just need to add white light to your room instead of tunable, then today’s deal might be a bit expensive and a little overkill. Instead, consider picking up this LED floor lamp that can be had for $30 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, there’s no smart integration here, but at a fraction of the cost coming in at $9 below today’s lead deal, it’s worth it if you just need to add some extra light to a reading nook or couch.

Don’t forget to check out the Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit Lightstrip with Thread while it’s on sale for $35. This 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There’s also the Nanoleaf smart bulb on sale for $14 too, which comes in at $1 below our previous mention to also mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Govee 24W 2,000-lumen Smart LED Lamp features:

2000 lumen bright LED floor lamp will illuminate your entire room, and adjustable 2200-6500K warm white light will creates you a cozy atmosphere, which makes you enjoy more at your leisure time and enhance your Christmas decorations. Govee LED floor lamp owns 6 different brightness levels, satisfing your different light needs, like 20% brighness before sleeping, 30% for watching movie, 70% for reading and so on. Suitable for your Christmas decorations. Activate your standing lamp with voice commands via Alexa & Google Assistant, and you’d also feel free to turn it on/off, adjust brightness, change colors or set different modes for Christmas via Govee Home APP.

