Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode falls $79 to $350 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $350.24 shipped. Down from a $429 going rate all summer at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since July there. While mowing season might be over, this model features a unique function that’s perfect for fall. Sure, it does the normal mulching, rear bagging, and side discharging. However, the turbo button makes this mower ideal for picking up leaves in the yard without having to break the rake out. The two 4Ah batteries deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime, and all of your existing 24V Greenworks batteries will work with the mower as well. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the 20-inch CRAFTSMAN corded electric mower for $201.50 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not cordless like today’s lead deal, but it’s nearly $150 less, making it a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. It does, however, have a similar 20-inch cutting width and can even be used to bag should you need that function too.

However, you could save even more by picking up BLACK+DECKER’s 17-inch corded mower that’s on sale for $143 shipped. Down from $179, this marks one of the few drops that we’ve seen this year, making now a great time to pick it up.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, BAG709, BAG710 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories.

