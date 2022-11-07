Monoprice’s 14-foot SlimRun Cat6 Ethernet cable returns to Amazon low at just $6 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice SlimRun Cat6 14-foot Ethernet Cable for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. down from $9, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Coming in at 14-foot long, this Ethernet cable is great from running between your network switch and computer. It’s Cat6-rated, which means it can easily deliver up to 10Gb/s transfer rates with compatible NICs. On top of that, it’s backward compatible with Gigabit and the SlimRun design means the cable is easier to roll up, travel with, or tuck away and conceal. Keep reading for more.

Really, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets for cables of a sizable length. My personal go-to cable is Monoprice’s 5-foot SlimRun Cat6A that can be picked up for $13.50 in a 5-pack. These Ethernet cables are perfect for connecting computers to switches and are still ultra-thin, making them ideal to keep in your bag as well. While the $13.50 price might come in at more than today’s lead deal, each cable actually costs less than $3 each when you break it down, making it a solid choice for your networking setup.

Don’t forget that TP-Link’s latest Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E tri-band router is back down to its all-time low of $170. Delivering $30 in savings, this discount has only been seen a handful of times, making now a particularly good time to pick it up.

Monoprice Cat6 SlimRun Cable features:

Monoprice’s SLIMRUN CAT6 UTP Ethernet Patch Cables are designed for high density environments where space is a premium. SlimRun’s ultra-slim 0.149-inch diameter 28AWG cable and narrow boot design reduces congestion and simplifies moves, additions, and changes.

