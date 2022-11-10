Backcountry offers up to 40% off North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, more

Backcountry is currently offering up to 40% off The North Face, Patagonia, Stoic, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover that’s currently marked down to $97 and originally sold for $159. This pullover is available in four versatile color options and would make such a nice gift for the holiday season. It can easily be layered under jackets or vests and the shearling material will help keep you warm during cool weather. The fabric is also infused with stretch, making it a really nice option for sports. Find even more deals by heading below and stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional sales today.

