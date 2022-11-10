BLUETTI intros new whole-home modular EP600 solar power system and batteries with early bird pricing

BLUETTI is set to unveil its new whole home solar system this week. The new EP600 is looking to alleviate soaring electricity prices and shortages by way of delivering a one-stop solution for a clean, green, and self-sustained heating and energy system. Created in combination with a modular battery system, it is designed to grow with your needs and to help transition away from relying entirely on the grid, mitigating rising energy bills and to provide emergency power in the case of outages. Head below for a closer look and more details.

BLUETTI EP600 Energy Storage System

While it has largely focused on portable power solutions and the solar panels used to run them, the BLUETTI EP600 is a modular ESS, or Energy Storage System, designed to power your entire home with a built-in UPS system that will provide “seamless transition during power outages while providing continuous power backup and keeping every device running as usual.”

The system packs a 6000W bi-directional inverter for AC input and output that will deliver 230/400V AC power capable of running just about any household appliance. The setup also makes use of a hybrid inverter system under the hood, which means there’s no need for a solar inverter or MPPT controller anymore – the solar panels and the batteries that store the power they generate are enough to keep the system up and running.

Modular B500 battery packs

That’s where the B500 battery packs come into play. Each expansion battery provides 4960Wh LFP battery cells for a 10-year lifespan “that outshines most competitors.” Designed in a modular fashion and with the ability “to overcome the limitation of low ambient temperature [to] remain responsive and work actively even on chilly days,“ each EP600 ESS supports up to 16 B500 units as needed for a total of 79.3kWh capacity. You “simply stack EP600 and multiple B500 battery packs on the ground and connect all necessary cables and components, and the backup power system is ready to work in no time.” They are made with a heavy-duty aluminum alloy case and an IP65 rating to protect them from dust, scratch, wear, and tear, all while generating less than 50dB of noise.

The whole idea here is to make folks less reliant on increasingly expensive energy sourced from the grid and to keep the lights on in the case of outages. At sunrise, EP600 will capture and convert sunlight into usable solar energy – BLUETTI recommends using a combination of the solar power and grid when prices are low while “excess can be stored for later use or sold to power companies to earn commissions.” And then during peak hours, you can switch over to an all-solar setup to side step the most expensive times of day.

The new BLUETTI EP600 and B500 battery packs launch on November 10, 2022. For now it appears they will only be available in Europe (Germany, Italy, French, Spain, Benelux Union (Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg), Poland, and Austria) but we will update this post if details on a North American system come available.

The early bird price of EP600 and a pair of B500 units will start at €8,999 until December 31 with free door-to-door shipping. You can also expect 24/7 customer service, a 10-year warranty, and “optional on-site installation service for further worry-free protection.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!