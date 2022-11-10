Prep for holiday travel with these leather/suede duffle bags, wallets, more from $8 (30% off)

From now through Saturday, Woot is offering some solid price drops on a range Aaron leather and suede messenger bags, duffles, and travel bundles. One standout here is the 20-inch Aaron Leather Goods Leather Travel Duffle Bag for $94.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $140 or more at Amazon where it is marked down to $120 with an on-page coupon, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A solid option for upcoming holiday travel as it is for daily trips to work or the gym, it is made of “premium quality Buffalo leather” with a “classy and vintage look.” You’ll find one large main compartment as well as a series of zippered pockets on the outside and your choice of using the handles or the adjustable shoulder strap. Head below for more deals and details.

Joining a number of wallets and money clips starting from $8 Prime shipped, there are also a series of other duffle bags and even some travel bundles that include a toiletry bag. You’ll find a various different leather colorways as well as some suede options and more organized on this landing page.

Once your new carry kit is settled, head over to our fashion guide for the rest of your wardrobe. Ranging from outdoor and hiking gear to some more causal options, one standout here is the Nike Early Black Friday Event that’s now taking up to 60% off a range of options including footwear, apparel, workout clothing, and more. Everything is detailed in our deal coverage and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale right here.

Aaron Leather Leather Travel Duffle Bag features:

Stitched by world-class craftsmen, the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag is handcrafted with premium quality Buffalo leather. This duffle bag has a classy and vintage look with strong and reliable interiors.

The high-quality stitching and heavy duty lining ensure its durability and long term usage. It comes with 1 large compartment and zippered pockets.This Duffel Bag is pretty spacious and can hold all your essentials which you require while traveling.

It is perfectly sized at 20″ (Width) X 11″ (Height) X 9″ (Depth) with comfortable adjustable shoulder straps and two handles.

