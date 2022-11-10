Merrell Flash Sale takes 30% off over 150 favorites with deals from $55

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
30% off from $55

Merrell is offering 30% off over 150 favorite styles with deals starting at $55. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Moab Speed Mid GoreTex Sneakers that are marked down to $119 and originally sold for $170. These shoes are lightweight, which is great for hiking, and highly breathable to promote comfort. They come up past your ankles for added support and feature a cushioning for a bouncy step. Plus, in case you come up on tough terrain, the outsole is designed to keep traction to any surface. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Merrell customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

