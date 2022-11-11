Garmin’s latest Fenix 7S GPS smartwatch with up to 26-day battery life falls to new low of $600

Amazon is offering the latest Garmin Fenix 7S GPS Smartwatch for $599.99 shipped. Down from $700, this $100 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating the previous Amazon low by an additional $1.50. With a 1.2-inch always-on display and up to 11 days of use in smartwatch mode and 26 days in Expedition mode, the Fenix 7S is a great wearable to keep on your wrist this fall and winter. There are over 30 built-in sports apps to track stamina, training, and endurance in real-time. There’s also 24/7 heart rate, pulse ox, and stress tracking, as well as overnight sleep tracking. You’ll also find a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, multi-GNSS satellite support with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo tracking so you can go back and view past runs or rides as well. Plus, it’ll pair with both Android smartphones and iPhone alike making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Update 11/11 @ 5:1 PM: Amazon is now offering the Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped. Down from $330, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $20 below the previous best price at Amazon.

Garmin Fenix 7S GPS Smartwatch features:

There are 7 days in a week. And the smaller-sized fēnix 7S multisport GPS watch is built to go strong for all of them. Meet any athletic or outdoor challenge with cutting-edge training features, sports apps and health monitoring. Styled for smaller-sized wrists, the watch’s fresh new design adds a new touchscreen interface to access selections along with the watch’s trusted button controls. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep and more (this device is intended to give an estimation of your activity and metrics; it is not a medical device).

