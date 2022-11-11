Bring home Ninja’s regularly $180+ refurb Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven at $90 today, more

Woot has launched a notable kitchen gear sale today headlined by the refurbished Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model originally fetched $240 and currently goes for $180 Amazon in new condition. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention at $91 under the next best price. Considering how pricey Ninja cookers like this can be, this is a great chance to land an all-in-one air fryer oven model with a particularly deep price drop. You’re looking at an 8-in-1 cooker ready to bring convection oven action as well as built-in air frying to your arsenal alongside settings like air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm. There’s enough space for a 13-inch pizza or six chicken breasts, for example, with the ability to pre-heat in just 60-seconds. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cooker as versatile as the model above from a prominent brand for less than $90. However something like this Oster Compact Air Fryer Countertop Oven comes pretty close and sells for $10 less in brand new condition. It’s certainly not a Ninja, but it will get the job done alongside a longer warranty and a lower price tag.

You’ll also want to swing by the Vitamix holiday sale that went live earlier this morning. Delivering up to $125 in savings and lengthy coverage with up to 10-year warranties, a series of the brand’s pro-grade blenders are now seeing solid price drops. Starting from $290 shipped, everything is detailed for you right here. Then, swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Oven features:

Air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries. 45% larger usable pan cooking area vs. The flat surface area of the Cuisinart toa-60 and toa-65 pan. Fits a 13″ Pizza, up to 9 slices of toast or 6 chicken breasts (6-8 oz. Each).

