Under Amour Weekend Flash Sale takes 40% off all outlet: Joggers, sweatshirts, more

This weekend only, Under Armour is offering 40% off all outlet with code SAVE40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, joggers, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale are the Rival Jogger Pants that are marked down to $19 and originally sold for $55. These flattering joggers have a tapered hem and a fleece interior for added comfort. This style is available in three color options and has a side logo that adds a fashionable touch. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Storm SweaterFleece ¼ Zip $26 (Orig. $75)
- Rival Fleece Hoodie $22 (Orig. $55)
- Rival Jogger Pants $19 (Orig. $55)
- Waffle Crew Long Sleeve $18 (Orig. $40)
- Tech Hoodie 2.0 $26 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Rival Fleece HB Hoodie $23 (Orig. $45)
- HOVR Apex 3 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Rival Fleece Joggers $23 (Orig. $45)
- Infinity High Sports Bra $30 (Orig. $60)
- ColdGear Infrared Hoodie $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
